Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin addresses Christian Ramirez to Hearts and Lewis Moult links

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Goodwin is reluctant to entertain the possibility of allowing a player to join another cinch Premiership club he expects to be vying with for a European place.

“I don’t think that’s a transfer that’s going to happen,” he said at his media briefing on Thursday afternoon. “I can’t see us loaning a player to one of our rivals.

“And as of this moment in time I’m not aware that Hearts have even made contact.”

In addition to Ramirez, Goodwin is also open to allowing David Bates and Connor McLennan to move on.

Goodwin – who ruled out a move for Burton striker Louis Moult – has an eye on two specific targets but does not anticipate any transfer deadline-day incomings to Aberdeen unless one of those players becomes available in the coming hours.

“We have made a couple of enquiries weeks ago about a couple of players who if they became available they would be the right types to bring in,” he said.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has poured cold water on the prospect of Christian Ramirez joining Hearts on loan. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)