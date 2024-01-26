Aberdeen believe they can topple Hearts but head to Tynecastle without defender as Barry Robson gives transfer update

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson retains belief his side can repeat their late surge as they prepare for a crucial game against Hearts.

Robson led Hearts from the bottom six to third spot in the cinch Premiership after taking over 12 months ago, but they are in an even more difficult position this year. The Dons had 29 points from 23 games when Jim Goodwin was sacked and overhauled a nine-point deficit on a Hearts side who had one game in hand. Almost exactly a year on, Aberdeen are again seventh and have three games in hand on Steven Naismith’s men ahead of Saturday’s Tynecastle trip, but trail by 16 points in the race for third.

“You always believe,” said Robson, when asked if he had seen enough from his squad to suggest they can do the same again. “As I said to the players – they are terrific boys, they want to do well, they work hard – if you can put together that consistency that we are trying to work on, there is no reason why you can’t go on a run. That’s where we want to get to and every team will be thinking the same. It’s being that positive team, working for each other, running hard for the club, all these basics we need to do well.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic went off injured against St Johnstone and won't be involved against Hearts.

“The biggest problem we have probably had this season has been consistency. We all know that. We have tried to get better at that. Over the past six games we have got a bit more consistent. We need to improve all the time, we need to evolve the team and make sure we keep winning games because the demands at this club is that you do win games. What a brilliant place to go and play, is Tynecastle, and we are excited about the game.”

Slobodan Rubezic will not make the trip to Edinburgh after suffering a knee injury late in Wednesday’s draw with St Johnstone. “He won’t be available,” Robson said. “We have put him in for some scans and we are waiting to see what the outcome will be.”