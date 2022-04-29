Aberdeen and Hearts linked star has German interest, St Mirren set for goalkeeper change as Dons miss out

According to the Scottish Daily Express, St Pauli have set their sights on the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee.

The well known Hamburg-based club are pushing for promotion to the Bundesliga. They currently sit fourth in the second tier, four points off the top with three games remaining.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move to the German top-flight would certainly appeal if it was a possibility. Ronan has already sampled European football with Slovakian side DAC Dunajska Streda and Swiss giants Grasshopper Club Zurich.

The 24-year-old, who is contracted to Wolves next season, has eight goals in 29 games for St Mirren having been brought to the club by Jim Goodwin.

The Aberdeen boss would be keen to bring him to Pittodrie, while Hearts have also been credited with an interest.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen, who are in the market for five or six reinforcements, are set to miss out on goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

The Daily Record reports he is set to sign a deal with Cardiff City with his contract at St Mirren expiring at the end of the season.

Connor Ronan is attracting interest after impressing with St Mirren. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He will be replaced in Paisley by Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The Northern Ireland international has twice worked with Buddies boss Stephen Robinson who is looking to put his own stamp on his team, having already added Mark O’Hara and Keanu Baccus on pre-contract deals.

Carson was with Robinson at Motherwell before being signed on loan by Morecambel from United when the former Steelmen boss was in charge there.