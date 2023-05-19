Aberdeen and Hearts confirm contract extensions for highly-rated stars - Dons note 'sign of intent'

The Dons have handed striker Alfie Bavidge a deal until 2026, while the Tynecastle Park have extended goalkeeper Harry Stone’s contract until 2024 with an option for a further year. Both players have featured in Scotland’s youth ranks.

Aberdeen called the long-term deal for Bavidge a “clear sign of intent”, demonstrating the club’s “continued commitment to emerging local talent”. The 17-year-old has impressed throughout his emergence at Pittodrie, from the age of eight when he arrived from the notable Dyce Boys’ Club. His goal-scoring talents saw him earn the Development Player of the Year award at the recent AFC Player of the Year Dinner, while he made his third first-team appearance as a late substitute in the recent defeat at Rangers.

“We’re delighted with Alfie’s recent progress and his decision to extend his contract with the club which now gives him the platform over the next three years to develop further,” Aberdeen’s director of football Steven Gunn told the official website. “Given the rules which dictate the length of time a 17-year-old can commit to, the desire to get Alfie tied up until 2026 is a clear sign of intent on the club’s part. It also further demonstrates our continued commitment to emerging local talent as we build the representation of Academy-developed players in the Aberdeen first team.”

Bavidge called the contract extension a “dream come true".

“It’s been a long season and I have had to work really hard, so it is nice to see the hard work pay off,” he said. The step up from U18s to first team level is massive. Playing against men compared with boys my age, there is a big difference but the more I train and play with the first team, the more comfortable I feel playing at that level.

“I have to thank the manager for all that he has done for me. This season at U18 level, along with Scott Anderson, he really pushed me on before he gave me my debut in the first team.”

‘Upcoming goalkeeper’

Alfie Bavidge has extended his stay at Aberdeen until 2026. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, Hearts sporting director expressed his delight at seeing Stone commit his future to the club. The goalkeeper has been touted as a long-term successor to Craig Gordon at club and international level. He has had a few loan spells away from the club but this season featured regularly for the B team in the Lowland League.

“It’s another good one from the academy," Savage told the official Hearts website. “Harry is a player that’s been spoken about in glowing terms for a number of years now. He’s an upcoming goalkeeper that has the potential to follow the same path as Craig Gordon did all those years ago.

"We believe that Harry’s had a good mix of experience now between playing for the B Team alongside loans at Albion Rovers and Partick Thistle. Some of those loans have been successful, and others haven’t – but it’s all been beneficial to his development. Goalkeepers can have excellent careers, just look at Craig, and we hope that Harry can replicate that. We’re really pleased to get him signed and looking forward to watching him kick-on next season.”