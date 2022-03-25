Aaron Hickey: European giants eye summer move for ex-Hearts star and new Scotland cap

Aaron Hickey chats to Bologna team-mate Łukasz Skorupski after making his debut for Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The teenager has been a key player for Bologna this campaign as the Rossoblù sit mid-table.

After making the move to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara from Hearts in the summer of 2020 he has made 39 appearances, with 27 of those coming this season having made himself a regular starter for Siniša Mihajlović’s side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On top of that, he has scored four goals for Bologna from the left wing-back position.

AC Milan’s interest stretches back a few months, according to the Scottish Sun. The Serie A league leaders have had him watched with a view to making a move in the summer.

It is understood club legend Paolo Maldini has been impressed by Hickey’s performances.

The former defender is now technical director at the San Siro and has been key to turning around the club’s fortunes on and off the pitch.

In Hickey, they are looking at a player who at the age of 19 won his first Scotland cap in Thursday’s friendly draw with Poland.

As per SPLStats, the teenager became the first Scot plying his trade in Serie A to be capped for the men’s national team since Graeme Souness in 1986. The former Rangers manager played against West Germany in the World Cup whilst contracted to Sampdoria.

AC Milan reportedly see Hickey as a replacement for Fode Ballo-Toure in the summer. Whereby he would compete with French international Theo Hernandez for the left-back position.