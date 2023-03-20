'A very good moment' - Hearts star on his pep talk from Celtic's Ange Postecoglou

Hearts loan star Garang Kuol has opened up on the contents of a pep talk he received from Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou following a recent match at Parkhead.

Cameras picked up the fellow Australians having a conversation on the pitch after Celtic came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over the Edinburgh side in what was Postecoglou's 100th match in charge on March 9.

Kuol joined Hearts on loan from Newcastle United in January shortly after completing his move to the English Premier League side from Central Coast Mariners. The 18-year-old has made eight appearances for the Tynecastle club but has featured mostly from the bench as he adjusts to the demands of Scottish football, but he was buoyed by the conversation with the former Socceroos head coach.

"It was very brief," he told the Herald and the Age. "He just said, ‘I hope you’re settling in well, and keep working hard. I’m happy to see you’re working hard, and hopefully, you can keep doing well.’

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Hearts' Garang Kuol at full time following a recent match at Parkhead. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)