7 Hearts & Rangers stars of the Youth Cup final - ace linked with Liverpool, goalkeeper hope, Kane inspiration

The Glasgow side led 2-0 at Hampden Park through goals from Rory Wilson and Darren McInally. Hearts put in a spirited second-half showing, reducing the deficit thanks to Murray Thomas but ran out of time for an equaliser.

A player many observers were keen to cast their eye over was Rangers striker Wilson. The 16-year-old is understood to have been watched by Premier League clubs, namely Aston Villa, while Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked.

He demonstrated why he is viewed so highly. In the opening ten minutes he could have netted on a couple of occasions, either the ball not falling to him or being denied by Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane.

Wilson is someone who has that knack of being in the right areas of the park at the right time. That comes down to football intelligence. So alert and with quick reactions, it is clear why he has such a fine goal scoring record for club and the Scotland Under-17s. More than that, the mindset to keep trying things like he did when he connected brilliantly with a cross from Kevin Ciubotoru to score the second goal.

Strike partner Robbie Ure spoke about how he looks up to Harry Kane in the matchday programme. The Rangers forward isn’t quick but he is mobile and happy to move into the flanks. He acted as an excellent focal point and his link play was crisp, while he made sure he was a target and threat in the box.

Still room for physical development, he could be a shrewd loan pick up from a team next season.

Behind the strike partnership were two midfielders who linked well for Rangers in the middle and final thirds.

Rangers Rory Wilson scored the winning goal in the Scottish Youth Cup final over Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McInally and Charlie Lindsay played right and left of captain Mackenzie Strachan. They dropped into deeper, wider roles to allow the full-backs to push up and provide width. Going forward they combined well, supported play and provided plenty of energy.

For Hearts, goalkeeper McFarlane was the best player on the pitch for large parts of the first half, keeping Rangers at bay. The long-term solution to Scotland's goalkeeping dilemma is yet clear with fellow Hearts player Harry Stone also highly regarded but McFarlane displayed a presence as well as quick thinking to deny the opposition time and again.

There is sympathy with the winning goal with Wilson's fierce volley slipping under him but the Rangers forward caught it very well with the ball at a difficult position.

In the midfield, Macaulay Tait improved as the game went on. Manager Steven Naismith was frustrated with the player for being too deep in the opening stages but he showed his ability to engage and press opponents. But also a slickness and industry with the ball.

Hearts forward Murray Thomas scored a fine goal against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A slight midfielder, he grew in confidence and zipped the ball about confidently while looking to push forward.