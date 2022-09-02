11 free agents Hearts and Premiership teams could sign - Ex-Celtic duo, €12m French ace, Swiss international

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a market Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be looking to take advantage of after only managing to land one player on deadline day, striker Steven Humphrys.

Below are 11 stars from around the UK and abroad who are available:

Michael Hector

The former Aberdeen defender possesses an abundance of experience and could be a useful centre-back option. He has more than 170 Championship appearances as well as having featured in the Bundesliga. Fulham signed him for £5million two years ago and left this summer.

Tom Rogic

The Australian international needs no introduction. It is hard to see him being tempted back to Scotland to play for a club other than Celtic and his wages would most likely be out of the reach of most all but two clubs. Yet, if a club was to push the boat out for him they know they would be getting a highly productive attacking midfielder who can create, score and produce in big moments.

Hatem Ben Arfa

Former Celtic stars Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic are out of contract. Picture: SNS

The former French international, who once moved for €12million, is 35 years old now but what does that matter, his signing would be box office. A hugely technical player who has had a tumultuous career. The type of signing which would likely never happen or work. But imagine it did… His appearances over the last few seasons: 32, 0, 41, 5, 25, 9.

José Izquierdo

A six-time Colombian international with plenty of European experience during his time with Belgian giants Club Brugge. A left-sided winger who hit 15 and 16 goals in separate seasons during his time in Belgium.

Pajtim Kasami

A forward-thinking midfielder who is capable of a goal. A profile which is so hard to come by. Prior to last campaign, he hit double figures for three seasons in a row. The first two with Sion which earned the former Fulham star a move to Basel. A Swiss international.

Ismail Azzaoui

A team-mate of recent Hearts signing Orestis Kiomourtzoglou at Heracles Almelo. A versatile forward, he has over 50 appearances in the Dutch top-flight but at 24 his game time has been limited by injury issues. He missed a large chunk of last season due to a knee issue.

Robert Snodgrass

The veteran attacking midfielder doesn’t possess a lot of dynamism but technically very good, would bring set-piece threat and plenty of know-how. Capable of scoring and creating and even playing slightly deeper in build-up play.

Scott Sinclair

The former Celtic forward had an exceptional scoring record in Scotland. Would be ideally suited to one of the attacking midfield roles behind the central striker and would need little time to get used to Scottish football. Made 27 appearances last season.

Hyun-Jun Suk

The South Korean star has had a somewhat nomadic career having emerged through the Ajax academy. He has played in the Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary and most recently in France. Has largely played through the middle.

Callum McManaman