Hearts have expressed disappointment after the SPFL confirmed ticket prices and stadium allocations for next month's Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Hearts, Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen will compete for a place in the Viaplay Cup final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hibs and Aberdeen meet in the first of the final four showdowns on Saturday, November 4, kick-off 5.15pm, before Rangers and Hearts go head-to-head on Sunday, November 5, at 3pm for a place in the final on Sunday, December 17.

Prices have been frozen at last year's rates, which the SPFL has pointed out is in spite of rising costs, which mean that adults tickets for both matches range from £28 to £33 while under-16s and over-65s will pay just £12.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Viaplay Cup semi-final ticket prices have been frozen for this season’s matches.

“We are very much looking forward to two big games at the National Stadium in early November and wish all four clubs the very best of luck as they aim to book a return trip to Hampden Park for the final on Sunday December 17.”

Hibs and Aberdeen fans will receive an even split of tickets across the stadium – subject to demand – but Rangers have received a greater allocation than Hearts, with the SPFL refusing the Tynecastle club’s request for a 50-50 split. Gers supporters will be split across the South, North and West Stands while Jambos fans will be based in the South and East Stands, with an initial allocation of 18,000 which may rise to 20,000.

A Hearts statement read: “The club would like to assure fans that we requested and pushed for an even 50-50 split of tickets, but due to previous sales history and the inability to segregate Hampden’s North Stand into subsections, this request was denied.