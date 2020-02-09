Hearts v Rangers in quarter-finals as Celtic head for Perth

Celtic manager Neil Lennon with the Scottish Cup following victory over Hearts in last year's final. His side will face St Johnstone in this season's quarter-final. Picture: SNS.
Following their 3-0 victory over Clyde at Broadwood, Celtic will continue their defence of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone in the quarter-finals.

The pick of the round is a last-four tie between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle, where Steven Gerrard’s side were defeated 2-1 only two weeks ago.

Hibernian, who avoided a giantkilling act with a 4-1 victory over Lowland League BSC Glasgow, have been rewarded with a home match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The winners of the replay involving St Mirren and Motherwell will entertain the winners of the Aberdeen-Kilmarnock tie.

The full draw:

Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

St Mirren or Motherwell v Aberdeen or Kilmarnock

St Johnstone v Celtic

Hearts v Rangers.

Matches to be played on the weekend of 29 February/1 March