Hearts v Rangers in quarter-finals as Celtic head for Perth

Following their 3-0 victory over Clyde at Broadwood, Celtic will continue their defence of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone in the quarter-finals.

The pick of the round is a last-four tie between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle, where Steven Gerrard’s side were defeated 2-1 only two weeks ago.

Hibernian, who avoided a giantkilling act with a 4-1 victory over Lowland League BSC Glasgow, have been rewarded with a home match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The winners of the replay involving St Mirren and Motherwell will entertain the winners of the Aberdeen-Kilmarnock tie.

The full draw:

Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

St Mirren or Motherwell v Aberdeen or Kilmarnock

St Johnstone v Celtic

Hearts v Rangers.

Matches to be played on the weekend of 29 February/1 March