Hearts appeal fails

Hearts’ appeal against Lawrence Shankland’s yellow card for simulation has been unsuccessful. The Jambos captain was booked by referee Grant Irvine during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Ross County in Dingwall and Tynecastie chiefs lodged a ‘wrongful caution’ claim on Monday to the Scottish Football Association. However, after reviewing Hearts’ submission and looking at video evidence, an independent tribunal at Hampden decided that Irvine made the right call and that Shankland’s yellow card stands. A statement from Hearts read: “Heart of Midlothian is surprised to learn that the club’s appeal against Lawrence Shankland’s yellow card for simulation against Ross County has been dismissed. The opposing player’s knee can clearly be seen connecting with Lawrence’s thigh, which we highlighted as evidence at the appeal. The club will learn the reasoning behind the dismissal later this week, at which point we may comment further.”

New Hibs deal for Obita

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland was booked for simulation against Ross County.

Jordan Obita has signed a new deal at Hibs until June 2026, the cinch Premiership club have announced. The left-back arrived at Easter Road last summer from English League One outfit Wycombe. He has featured 37 times for Hibs this season in all competitions, scoring twice. Hibs boss Nick Montgomery said: “Jordan is an important part of the squad. He has been one of our most consistent performers all season and brings vital experience to the team. He has a young family and is really enjoying his football at Hibs, so I am delighted Jordan has agreed to commit his future to the club.”

Scotland to stick with squad

Scotland have no immediate plans to call up another defender despite being hit by issues at centre-back ahead of their friendly double-header against Netherlands and Northern Ireland. Norwich’s Grant Hanley withdrew on Tuesday morning with an ankle issue, while Scott McKenna – on loan at Copenhagen from Nottingham Forest – was being assessed after picking up a knock. Asked if a new centre-back was likely to be added, assistant manager John Carver said at a press conference at Hampden on Tuesday afternoon: “No, I think we’re just going to leave it as it is. We’ve got enough cover in those positions so I think we’re quite happy with what we’ve got.”

Livingston eye new sponsor deal

Livingston are looking for a new stadium sponsorship deal after revealing that their long-running agreement with Tony Macaroni is coming to an end. The duo have been partners since 2012 and stadium naming rights were incorporated in 2018, which led to Almondvale being nicknamed ‘Spaghettihad’. A club statement read: “Livingston FC and Tony Macaroni today announced that their long-standing sponsorship will be coming to a natural close. Tony Macaroni is the longest-running shirt and stadium sponsor in the club’s history and as such, the club would like to mark the end of this deal by paying tribute to Sep Marini and all the team at Tony Macaroni.”

Another two Celtic friendlies

Celtic have confirmed another two friendlies to go alongside their clash with Chelsea on July 27. Brendan Rodgers men will take on Manchester City at the Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Tuesday July 23 and will also face DC United at Washington’s Audi Field on Saturday, July 20. Celtic’s American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers commented: “We are fortunate at Celtic to have such a global reach and we hope as many supporters as possible can attend the match in North Carolina – and of course we will be doing our very best to put on a great show for the fans.”

Yilmaz in Turkey squad