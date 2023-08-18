The 20-year-old, who can play at wing-back or centre-half, has made five appearances for the Seagulls and has been allowed to move to the cinch Premiership club to get game time. Hearts claim they had to beat off “inconvenient” late interest from other Scottish clubs to secure the deal ahead of this weekend’s second-round match at home to Championship side Partick Thistle .

“We’re really happy to get this deal done and welcome Odel to Hearts,” sporting director Joe Savage told Hearts’ website. “Once again we had the inconvenience of rival clubs trying to muscle in at the last minute but Odel was steadfast in his desire to come to Hearts, which says it all about our standing in Scottish football. We’ve had a really good few weeks at the club in terms of recruitment and the action on the pitch getting started, and I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that I’m looking forward to watching Odel pulling on a Hearts jersey and helping the team to build on a positive start.”