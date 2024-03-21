Hearts ‘land Penrice’

Diomande on nationality choice

Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande has spoken on the decision on whether to pick Ivory Coast or Ghana as his nationality. Both nations are keen for the 22-year-old to play for them through Ivorian parentage and growing up in Ghana, but in a social media post, Diomande offered clarity on the situation. “As a child who was passionate about football, my dream was to become a professional footballer and thus defend the colours of my country wherever I went and to play with the national team,” he said. “Today I am truly grateful to Allah for having achieved part of this dream - that of becoming a professional footballer. There remains the other part, that of joining the national team and also of making my parents proud. Furthermore, I am also aware of the interest shown in me by my host country Ghana where I spent more than seven years of my life and my training as a footballer. However, a lot of things have been said, but I am in direct contact with the manager affected by my decision and he is the one who has the real information regarding my choice. I would like to thank my club Rangers for their support, my family and also all my fans during this period.”