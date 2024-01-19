Hearts connections and memories of 5-1 final - but Spartans goalkeeper planning major Scottish Cup shock

Blair Carswell once played alongside Lawrence Shankland and idolised Craig Gordon, now he wants to knock them out of the Scottish Cup

Spartans goalkeeper Blair Carswell is preparing to face his boyhood club Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Most goalies would be happy to avoid Lawrence Shankland on current form but Spartans keeper Blair Carswell says he would relish a reunion.

There was a time when the players were on the same team and shared similar ambitions but things have changed and while one will be looking to pick up where he left off before the winter break, banging in goals and winning Hearts games, the other will be doing all he can to foil him and serve up a Scottish Cup shock.

The Spartans No 1 and the current Gorgie captain came through the Hearts academy together, along with the likes of Callum Paterson, Sam Nicholson and Jamie Walker, and have remained friends, but when they face up at Ainslie Park, in the fourth round of Scottish football’s premier knock-out competition, alliances will be temporarily shelved.

Allan Carswell, the father of current Spartans goalkeeper Blair, is a former Hearts goalkeeping coach.

“I grew up with Lawrence Shankland and played with him when I was younger. When we were about nine or 10-years-old we were both at Hearts and we catch-up here and there. It will be good to see him and his family as well. I don't know if he will still be there by Saturday, but I hope so.

“We played together for a couple of years, then we lost contact for a bit but then I played against him when he was at St Mirren. When he came to Hearts, that was exciting for me, seeing an old friend playing for the Hearts. It will be good to catch up and see him but fingers crossed I can stop him from scoring.”

The north Edinburgh side lost 5-1 to St Mirren in that 2016 Scottish Cup tie with Shankland scoring twice but it was another 5-1 cup showing that sticks in the goalkeeper’s mind.

Having taken in the action from the Hampden stands when the Gorgie side came through a tense penalty shoot-out to lift the silverware in 2006, it was the 2012 showcase against Hibs that served up truly unforgettable memories.

“When we won the cup my dad [Allan] was the goalkeeping coach. So it was a great experience.

“That was two Edinburgh teams going head to head. Hearts came out on top and to be part of that as part of the family, it was a great occasion. In 2006 I was pretty young and I was in the crowd with my dad. The next time we won it I was in the crowd with my grandad and my dad was on the pitch celebrating which was quite surreal. Watching him jumping about with the trophy was quite emotional, especially as he has been a Hearts fan all his life so it was great that he had the opportunity to experience that and then for me to experience that with him.

“At that time I was still involved at Hearts so to be able to celebrate and do the cup parade the next day, it was just brilliant. You can't take that away from me. Those are memories you will have forever, especially as we couldn't avoid seeing photos of dad in the papers or on Sportscene on the telly. He was like “Aw, there’s me again!”

A win-win, or maybe a lose-lose occasion for the Carswell family on Saturday, they will put Hearts scarves away for the afternoon. “Yeah, dad will be a Spartans fan on Saturday.”

Having helped to guide first team regulars at Hearts, the well-renowned coach has also been an integral part of his son’s development.

“He keeps me on my toes and makes sure I keep trying to be the best I can be,” says the 28-year-old, who was key to Spartans’ play-off success last year and the ultimate realisation of their SPFL dream. “Credit to him for that. He always says I’m doing well because he coached me!”

But if Carswell senior was an influence, the role model was always the man who may occupy the opposition goal this weekend.

Heading back from long term injury, Craig Gordon has been champing at the bit to get back into the first team. Zander Clark managed to hold him off thus far but the cup could be the perfect run out for the man Carswell has long revered.

“He has been my idol since I was a wee lad. Growing up being a Hearts fan, I wanted to be like him. In fact, I still get a bit of stick from my family and friends, especially my two sisters, because they know how much I wanted to be like him.

“I always wanted his strips, his boots, his gloves. I just wanted to be like him. If he is involved and playing, it would be great to be playing on the same pitch as him.”

And, Carswell says he hasn’t outgrown his desire for Gordon’s top. “That would be ideal. It would be better if he is playing. It is just good to see him recover from his bad injury and put himself back in the squad.”

Carswell has had his own injury niggles this term, but his calf strain has cleared up just in time.

“It was just after Christmas that I picked up the niggle again but I had this fixture in the back of my mind and I knew I needed to get fit for this game. That has been the priority, selfishly for myself, and, thankfully, I have managed to shake it off and I'm good to go.”