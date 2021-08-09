Hearts and Hibs get full capacity green light as St Johnstone granted full house for Galatasaray Europa League clash

There will be no restrictions on McDiarmid Park attendance when St Johnstone host Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A decision from Perth and Kinross Council to approve Saints’ plans to welcome unlimited fans back to McDiarmid Park comes just in time for the second leg of the third qualifying round on Thursday with Callum Davidson's side looking to secure a famous victory after a 1-1 draw in Istanbul.

The City of Edinburgh Council has followed suit paving the way for the return of full attendances at Tynecastle and Easter Road for the first time in 17 months, while Ross County have also been granted permission for unrestricted access ahead of the visit of Rangers on August 21.

It follows similar decisions by local authorities around the country with Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen among some of the teams previously granted a full capacity.

Hearts' clash with Aberdeen, currently scheduled for Saturday, August 21 but which will be moved to the Sunday if the Dons progress in Europe, will be the first time the Gorgie ground has hosted more than 5,500 since March 2020.

Confirming that all season ticket holders will be able to attend, a Hearts statement read: “This is, clearly, a decision that we are extremely pleased with and we thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their cooperation.”

Hibs next home match takes place on Sunday but the Premier Sports Cup clash against Kilmarnock will be restricted to 12,000 fans using just the East and Main Stands at the arena in order to allow the club to continue its programme of revamping the Famous Five and South Stands.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell confirmed that all fans would be able to return by the end of the month, adding: “We are all really delighted to be able to welcome back our supporters. It is what everyone has been waiting for.

"We expect to be able to accommodate all of our home support in their usual seats by the European play off match on August 26th if we are successful in Croatia this week, and certainly by the Livingston fixture scheduled for August 28th.”