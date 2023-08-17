Before last season even kicked off both Hearts and Hibs made it clear that European qualification was one of their primary aims.

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy faces the media ahead of the second leg against Rosenborg. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A year on, having earned their shot, they are both committed to ensuring those efforts were worth more than a fleeting foray, and prolonging their involvement by pushing one step closer to the Europa Conference League group stage.

But, whether they succeed or fail, will come down to game management, and how they channel their emotions as they adapt to the higher demands placed on them by opposition teams who have shown they are capable of making life tough, and the demands of their own fans.

Entering the fray earlier than Hearts, Hibs have already tried the patience of their supporters but bounced back well with two home performances in Europe. The first saw them through their opening qualifying round, and they will hope that the most recent – the 3-1 win over FC Luzern last week – will be enough to get them through their second, and set up a play-off encounter with Aston Villa.

Manager Lee Johnson during Hibs' final training session at HTC ahead of flying to Switzerland for the second leg against Luzern. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

But the two goal lead is not insurmountable for a team that had the technical skills and the stomach for a physical battle when they travelled to Easter Road. In the Swissporarena, they will look to assert their home advantage and put the Leith side on the back foot.

An open and intriguing test when they first met, Hibs opted for a risk and reward approach against a team also adept at counter-attacking, who posed a few difficult questions before Hibs used their pace on the flanks and more clinical finishing to plump up a cushion. But, the threat remains.

“They know we have got goals in us – and we have got goals in us, despite our poor attacking performance at Motherwell,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson, who saw his men raise their game and set the bar for future performances in the first leg. “In every other game, we’ve shown we can score our chances. We’ve got enough threats to worry any opposition, and they’ll know that and what they won’t want to do is throw caution to the wind and get caught on the counter, and all of a sudden it’s an even bigger task. That’s why it’s an interesting game to watch, and we’ve got ourselves in a good position.

“We have a two goal lead but we need to start like the tie is 0-0. There’s no question or doubt about that.”

The boot is on the other foot for Hearts, though. They are the side playing catch-up but they are also at home. Still niggled by the play-off defeat to FC Zurich last term, they also have experience to tap into and an uncluttered reality. While Hibs will weigh up different scenarios, for Hearts, there is a simplicity to their task. They must win. One goal would take it into extra time and, possibly, penalties. A two-goal winning margin would see them straight through.

“Any experience you can draw upon is massive,” stated Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy. “We need to be positive and win the game. Rosenborg will be delighted they have a one-goal lead because their strength is in the counter-attack. With the backing, I think Tynecastle can be a daunting place for anybody. Hopefully that works in our favour.

“Managing emotions is the big thing you need to do as a head coach or manager. We need to make sure we stick to our gameplan.

“We need to win the game, whether that’s in 90 minutes or 120 minutes or penalty-kicks. We are a goal behind and we know where we got done last week with them hitting us in transitions. We need to be mindful of that.

“Patience is a big thing we need from people within the stadium because they are a good team. We need to make sure that, in the big moments, we make the right choices, the right pass, the right runs to hopefully get in behind them and create scoring opportunities. That was probably the disappointing thing from the first leg and from Sunday [against Kilmarnock].”

For both of the capital teams, there is no doubt that they are capable of doing what is needed to progress. But both have been dogged by inconsistency this term, not just from game to game but within the 90 minutes of matches and it will come down to their ability to conjure up the best versions of themselves.

Even though, as things stand, Hearts are the only one who need to score, Hibs know that, for them, attack is the best form of defence. For both, it is about getting the balance right.

“I just don’t like the back-foot mindset,” explained Johnson. “It’s not that I don’t think my team can hold a lead. Of course I do. I just don’t like the feeling of having to sit on the edge of your box and defend an onslaught.

“I’ve never been like that. At previous clubs when we’ve gone and played Premier League teams that’s never been the mentality. I just don’t think that’s the best way to approach the game. I think you’ve got to play your style and turn the dial a little bit, depending on the opposition.”

For both, though, it is about concentration, minimising individual errors, and making smart decisions at vital moments.

“Game management is absolutely key,” added the Leith gaffer. “And there’s so many ways to manage a game, particularly with a lead. I’m talking about in-game management, in terms of in possession and out of possession and things like that.