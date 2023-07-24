Hearts and Hibs discover potential Conference League foes as Rangers await Champions League draw

Hearts and Hibs have discovered their potential Europa Conference League third qualifying round opponents.

The draw for that round of UEFA’s third-tier tournament is due to take place at 1pm BST. Hearts are already in the round of the competition, while their Edinburgh rivals Hibs will join them should they overcome Andorran outfit Inter Club d’Escaldes in the second qualifying round. Ahead of the QR3 draw, the teams have been split into groupings, whittling down the opponents each could land.

Hearts are unseeded and will play one of the following after being put in Group 5 ahead of the draw: Fenerbahçe SK (TUR) / FC Zimbru Chisinau (MDA), Club Brugge (BEL) / AGF Aarhus (DEN), FC Twente (NED) / Hammarby Fotboll (SWE), HNK Rijeka (CRO) / KF Dukagjini (KOS), Crusaders FC (NIR) / Rosenborg BK (NOR).

Hibs and Inter Club d’Escaldes are also unseeded and have been put in Group 4 and will be paired with one of the following: KAA Gent (BEL) / MŠK Žilina (SVK), CFR 1907 Cluj (ROU) / Adana Demirspor (TUR), FC Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) / FC Drita (KOS), Djurgårdens IF (SWE) / FC Luzern (SUI), FC Arouca (POR).