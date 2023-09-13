Harry Maguire aims dig at Scotland after Hampden crowd taunts during England win

Harry Maguire has taken a cheeky dig at Scotland after being subjected to sarcastic cheers during England’s 3-1 win at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The Manchester United centre-half played the second half after being brought off the bench at half-time with England leading 2-0 thanks for first-half goals from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Maguire was subjected to loud taunts from the Tartan Army every time he touched the ball and completed a pass, and that only intensified after the 30-year-old turned an Andy Robertson cross past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for an own goal to ignite hopes of a Scotland comeback.

However, England and Maguire had the last laugh as a late strike from Harry Kane sealed the win for Gareth Southgate’s side in a fixture billed as an 150th Anniversary Heritage match marking the first-ever international between the sides in 1872.

England’s Harry Maguire scores an own goal in the win over Scotland at Hampden Park.

Maguire then took to Instagram after full-time to express his satisfaction with the victory, but also referenced the chant sung by the England supporters, which goes: “Scotland get battered, everywhere they go.”

He posted: “Enjoyable camp with the lads – always a pleasure representing my country. Everywhere they goooo.”

While Southgate understood the Scotland supporters’ actions, the England boss hit out at the general treatment of Maguire, who has become a figure of parody in England despite the away fans trying to offer support to him during the match.

“From a Scotland fans’ point of view I get it and have absolutely no complaints about anything they did,” said Southgate. “But the treatment Harry gets is a consequences of the ridiculous treatment he’s had for a long time now. It’s a joke – I’ve never known a player treated the way he is by our own pundits and commentators.

“I feel very strongly about it. He’s been a key part of the most successful England team for decades. He’s been a stalwart, he’s been crucial and the balls he shows the balls he shows every time he goes out there are absolutely incredible.