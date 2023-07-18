Hampden Park in contention to host major European final - UEFA announcement

Hampden Park is in the running to stage a European final in 2026 or 2027.

UEFA announced on Tuesday that the Glasgow stadium was a contender to host the final of the Women’s Champions League, the men’s Europa League or the men’s Conference League in either of those years.

European football’s governing body said the declaration of interest was not binding and that final proposals would be submitted by February 21 next year, ahead of a final decision on hosting in May 2024.

Hampden famously hosted the 1960 European Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, a match the Spanish giants won 7-3 in front of a crowd of 127,000. That was Real’s fifth success, and they also claimed their ninth European title at Hampden in 2002 with a famous Zinedane Zidane strike rated among the greatest Champions League final goals of all-time.

Hampden Park could host a major European final in 2026 or 2027. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hampden will be up against one of Gelsenkirchen, Munich or Stuttgart, plus Oslo, for the right to stage a Women’s Champions League final. For the Europa League finals, its rivals will be one of Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig or Stuttgart plus Bucharest and Istanbul.

Leipzig, Jerusalem, Oslo, Geneva and Istanbul are the other venues in the running for the Conference League finals. Budapest and Milan are the two candidates for the men’s Champions League finals of 2026 and 2027.