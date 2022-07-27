Hamilton Accies react to 'financially draining' 30 months with club rebuild and public appeal

Former chairman Ronnie McDonald returns as chief executive and he outlined further changes at New Douglas Park after a “financially draining” 30 months took a toll on the cinch Championship side.

Former manager Allan Maitland will head up the senior football department while long-serving George Cairns leads the youth academy. Former CEO Colin McGowan has moved to take directorship of the club’s commercial department.

MacDonald hopes the changes will help ‘stabilise the club’ after many difficulties experienced through the period after Covid where closed stadia around Scotland caused a squeeze for clubs with the 2020 season truncated and attendances severely limited.

Outlining the proposal rubber-stamped at a board meeting of the club this week he explained: “The last 30 months have been hugely disruptive and financially draining. The rebuild required will be hugely challenging.

“The long term future of the club must be guaranteed and will only be achieved if everyone comes together and supports the directors, staff and players during these difficult times.

He also appealed locally, adding: “The club needs every possible support from the people and the business community of South Lanarkshire.”

There will be no covid-related crowd restrictions when Accies kick off their SPFL 2022-23 season at home to Morton on Saturday. The club has also seen change in the dug-out where former Falkirk, Dundee United and Hibs midfielder John Rankin replaced Stuart Taylor as manager during the summer following last season’s mid-table finish.

Hamilton have revealed a new structure to the club at New Douglas Park. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)