'Gutted': Scotland hitman blows hat-trick chance as fellow Scot sent off in dramatic comeback

Striker nets two goals but missed penalty sparks Norwich fightback

Scotland striker Tommy Conway went from hero to villain in a dramatic English Championship match between Middlesbrough and Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The points were shared after a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw, with Middlesbrough hitman Conway - capped twice by Scotland -netting twice but also missing a penalty that would have completed his hat-trick and moved the visitors 4-1. As it happened, the Canaries used that moment as impetus and went on to stage a grandstand comeback.

Norwich made a bright start and grabbed an eighth-minute lead as Borja Sainz netted his 10th goal of a highly-productive campaign. The Spanish flyer started a move down the left flank and finished it with a brilliant strike into the top corner from well outside the box to give his side a dream start.

Tommy Conway scored twice for Middlesbrough - but also missed a crucial penalty. | Getty Images

But then it all went wrong for the hosts as Boro turned the match on its head to take a 3-1 lead into the break. They were level within three minutes as Conway beat George Long at his near post following an excellent left-wing cross from Rav van den Berg.

There were then chances at both ends before Michael Carrick’s side scored twice late in the half to take what looked like a firm grip on proceedings.

Former Rangers transfer target Conway scored his second after 40 minutes following a break from a Norwich corner which saw fellow Scotland internationalist Ben Doak race free on the left before finding Anfernee Dijksteel who unselfishly set up his unmarked colleague.

Then, in stoppage time, Long’s save from a Hayden Hackney piledriver fell nicely for Doak to cross back in for Finn Azaz to apply the finishing touch from close range.

After a slow start to the second period Boro wasted a glorious chance to put the game to bed after 68 minutes when they were awarded a penalty following Jose Cordoba’s clumsy foul on Riley McGree. Conway wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick however as Long guessed the right way to save his spot-kick – and a couple of minutes later Norwich were back in it. Once again the hero was Sainz who picked up a loose ball on edge of the area and curled it over Seny Dieng and into the back of the net.

Kenny McLean of Norwich City is consoled by Johannes Thorup and fellow Scot Grant Hanley after his red card. | Getty Images

It was all Norwich now and they were back on level terms after 80 minutes when a mistake from ex-Dundee keeper Dieng gifted them a third. Fisher’s inswinging cross from the right caught out the keeper out and after getting his hands to the ball to claw it out he then inadvertently flicked it back into into the net with his outstretched leg.

Norwich were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute when skipper and Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Hackney – but they held on for a hard-earned point.

“I’m gutted,” Conway said. “I take responsibility, I should have put the ball away from the penalty spot. The game is dead and buried then. It was wave after wave after that, they eventually get the equaliser, which I don’t think they deserved, but that’s what happened.