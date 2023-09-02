Greg Taylor has his say on Scotland omission and reveals subtle differences between Celtic managers

Celtic's Greg Taylor has been left out of the Scotland squad.

The full-back was a surprise omission when Steve Clarke named his squad at the start of the week for the double-header against Cyprus and England. The 25 year-old spoke to Clarke about his non-inclusion and has set himself the task of trying to return to the fold as quickly as he can.

He said: “It’s an incentive because you want to be part of the national team and when you’re not of course you’re disappointed. You have to focus on your club football and be doing the business then hopefully that takes care of itself. The manager gave me his reasons for the squad so you take it on board, take it on the chin and graft on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad