Greg Taylor has his say on Scotland omission and reveals subtle differences between Celtic managers

Greg Taylor hopes a strong performance for Celtic in today’s derby with Rangers will help reignite his Scotland prospects.
By Graeme Macpherson
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 22:30 BST
The full-back was a surprise omission when Steve Clarke named his squad at the start of the week for the double-header against Cyprus and England. The 25 year-old spoke to Clarke about his non-inclusion and has set himself the task of trying to return to the fold as quickly as he can.

He said: “It’s an incentive because you want to be part of the national team and when you’re not of course you’re disappointed. You have to focus on your club football and be doing the business then hopefully that takes care of itself. The manager gave me his reasons for the squad so you take it on board, take it on the chin and graft on.”

Much was made of Taylor’s conversion to an inverted full-back under previous manager Ange Postecoglou. But while he acknowledged Brendan Rodgers has different ideas of his own, the commitment to winning football remains unchanged. He added: “There are subtle differences but that’s the same with every coach because they all have different ideas. But there are the same principles as previously. We have been trying to brush up on them, continue to work forward and improve. The manager has been very positive and clear in what he wants from us. Hopefully we can start to show that as the weeks and league games progress. Attacking football, quick, trying to score lots of goals - that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

