'Grant Hanley hat-trick inbound' - Scotland fans and celebrities react to Euro 2020 team news for England clash at Wembley

Scotland fans gather outside Wembley ahead of kick-off

Brandon Hamme wrote: “Buzzing to see Gilmour and Adams starting; would have loved to have seen Patterson but definitely a stronger side than the one that faced Czech Republic.”

Taking stock of the 1-1 draw between the Czechs and Croatia, Line of Duty star Martin Compston added: “Massive result that!! Means all to play for in the last game at home against the Croats! And of course chance to go joint top the night!”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Del Sommerville said: “Hope the wee man [Gilmour] smashes it tonight and shows everyone the quality he has.”

Motherwell winger Steven Lawless had some advice for the team: “Right lads, Monday never happened. This is your chance… absolutely nothing to fear, Turn these English dafties over and all is forgiven!!! Let’s go.”

Kevin Wilson noted: “Very sexy team, three points incoming.”

Peter MacMahon tweeted: “Pretty much the best team Scotland could put out. Confidence and composure required. Time to put aside pessimism.”

Kevin Williamson tweeted: “Liking the look of this team selection. Tierney will make a big difference. Che too. With our special weapon Billy Gilmour to be unleashed in midfield. Nice. Very nice. Cmon ye Scotland.”

Weather queen Judith Ralston was up for the game: “The excitement is palpable in the Ralston house! Let’s do this - come on Scotland!”

Jack Gillies was chuffed: “Really glad to see Gilmour and Adams starting This is a team more than capable of getting a result – come on Scotland!”

Craig Smith said: “Great to see Gilmour in there and bold going two up top! However, a Motherwell player shouldn’t be anywhere near this squad, let alone starting XI...”

Chris McLaughlin was concerned: “Delighted for Gilmour, but England will have a field day against O'Donnell.”

Willie Quinn tweeted: “KT starting! Plus fair play letting Ché Adams go at them from the start, he was brilliant in the Premier League last year. Brave playing young Gilmour but he’s obviously good quality. Hope ya’s can do it.”

Last word to the immensely optimistic Lewis Buchan, who predicted: “Easiest win of our career. Grant Hanley hat-trick inbound.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.