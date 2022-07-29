Graham Alexander sacked by Motherwell after European exit to Sligo Rovers

Alexander guided the Steelmen to a fifth-placed finish in the top flight last season to qualify for the UEFA Conference League, only to suffer a lamentable 3-0 aggregate defeat to the League of Ireland side at the first hurdle.

Motherwell have won just four of their last 23 matches in 90 minutes and the club hierarchy have decided to weild the axe ahead of their first league match against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Graham asked to speak with us early on Friday morning, and everyone agreed that it would be best to make a change,” chairman Jim McMahon said.

“We asked Graham to reverse our fortunes when he arrived eighteen months ago and he did that, before a really solid start to his first full season at Fir Park laid the foundations for what ultimately led to a fifth place finish and European football.

“However, things haven’t gone as well for a spell in 2022 and although the timing is not ideal, we hope a change will bring about fresh impetus for everyone ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“I would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Graham and Chris for all their hard work and effort and wish them every success in their future careers.”

Alexander added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Motherwell and leave with nothing but good wishes for the club in the future.

Graham Alexander has been sacked by Motherwell following the defeat to Sligo Rovers in the UEFA Conference League. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I’m proud that we came in with the club joint bottom of the Premiership, and 18 months later leave having first secured our Premiership status, then qualified for Europe in our first full season. Our points tally in that time is only behind Rangers & Celtic.