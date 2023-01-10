He’s seen success as a player, a manager and as a television pundit – and the Scottish footballing legend is never stuck for something entertaining to say.

Born in Edinburgh in 1953, Graeme Souness was brought up in the Saughton Mains area of Scotland’s Capital, first playing for local boys' club North Merchiston.

HIs career started with a football apprenticeship at Tottenham Hotspur, but he only made one first team appearance for the club.

After a summer playing in the North American Soccer League for Montreal Olympique he signed for Middlesbrough before a transfer to Liverpool set him on the road to stardom – winning five League Championships, three European Cups and four League Cups in seven incredible seasons.

He also won 54 caps for Scotland, playing in three World Cups for his country.

Two years at the Italian club Sampdoria followed before he moved to Rangers – the club he had supported as a child – as player-manager in 1986.

He made 73 appearances for Rangers before retiring as a player in 1991, at the age of 38, to focus on football management.

As well as Rangers, he has managed Liverpool, Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, Benfica, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United.

Souness was sacked from his job at Newcastle United in 2006 and retired from management.

He’s now a popular television pundit, most recently appearing on ITV’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup.

Here are 13 interesting comments he’s made over the years.

1. Graeme Souness on...his perfect night out "When I have an evening out I like to see big musicals where the whole audience is encouraged to giddy up out of the seat."

2. Graeme Souness on...missing football "What I miss about football is being in the dressing room. But do I miss three o'clock on a Saturday afternoon when matters are totally out of your hands? No, I don't. Do I miss placing my destiny in the hands of others? No, I don't. I loved it as a player. I liked it as a manager. But that's all come and gone."

3. Graeme Souness on...looking back on his career "There's managers out there now who would love to have won a single trophy. The fact is the vast majority of them haven't. So I'm quite cool about what I did as a player and as a manager. Could I have done better, or differently? Of course. But that's all water that has flowed under the bridge; it doesn't cause me any sleepless nights."

4. Graeme Souness on...being a football manager "I worked out long ago that I wasn't cut out for management. My personality doesn't lend itself to the job, especially what it's become. By the time I stopped, the good times weren't compensating for the bad."