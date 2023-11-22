Graeme Shinnie rejects Kris Boyd's 'Aberdeen up for it because it's Rangers' barb after Celtic thrashing
Barry Robson's men produced a meek performance at Celtic Park prior to the international break, conceding three goals in injury-time as the home side racked up a 6-0 scoreline over a Dons side that had earned a 2-2 draw in Greece against PAOK three days earlier.
Former Rangers striker Boyd was on pundit duties for Sky Sports and he blasted the Aberdeen players for an "embarrassing" performance, adding: "I'm sure Barry will have absolutely no problem in getting them up for the next game, that's for sure, because Rangers are in town. Fact. It's true. For me, that's a sad indictment of the players."
Matches between Aberdeen and Rangers are often fiercely contested and the Pittodrie side have had their fare share of success over their Ibrox counterparts in recent years with seven wins since Rangers returned to the top flight in 2016, compared to just one victory over Celtic across the same period.
Shinnie, however, inisists that Aberdeen players do not reserve extra fire for matches against any particular club as he addressed Boyd’s claims.
"I think the manager would be able to get us up for any game, especially after that," the Dons skipper told Sky Sports.
"As players, if you don't want to make amends for a defeat like that, then you're in the wrong sport. So we're all looking forward to the game on Sunday. It wouldn't matter who it was, we'd be right up for the game."
On the intense nature of the games against Rangers, Shinnie added: "They are good. I love them. Big games is why you are at club like Aberdeen. The stadium will be packed and noisy and that comes with an expectation for the team to do well. You've got to thrive on that and bring your own personality and quality into the games.
"I wouldn't say it's an easier game [than facing Celtic]. These games are always tough and Rangers are in very good form under a new manager. We know it will be a very hard game for us, but we also know if we play to our capabilities at home with the crowd behind us we're capable of winning the game."
Asked for his thoughts on Boyd's criticism of the performance against Celtic, Shinnie added: "I think he's just stating the obvious a little bit. It is disappointing, frustrating and embarrassing when you've been beaten 6-0. When you have these defeats you need to take criticism on the chin. We've had some good results away from home at Ibrox, away to POAK, we did really well away to Frankfurt, and you take praise out of those games. On the flip side, when you don't play well, you need to accept the criticism, take it on board, and turn things around."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.