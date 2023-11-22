Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insisted his side will be "up for it" regardless of the opposition after Kris Boyd suggested Dons players will be extra motivated against Rangers this weekend.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie insists his side will be motivated to face Rangers - but would be against any other opposition. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Barry Robson's men produced a meek performance at Celtic Park prior to the international break, conceding three goals in injury-time as the home side racked up a 6-0 scoreline over a Dons side that had earned a 2-2 draw in Greece against PAOK three days earlier.

Former Rangers striker Boyd was on pundit duties for Sky Sports and he blasted the Aberdeen players for an "embarrassing" performance, adding: "I'm sure Barry will have absolutely no problem in getting them up for the next game, that's for sure, because Rangers are in town. Fact. It's true. For me, that's a sad indictment of the players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matches between Aberdeen and Rangers are often fiercely contested and the Pittodrie side have had their fare share of success over their Ibrox counterparts in recent years with seven wins since Rangers returned to the top flight in 2016, compared to just one victory over Celtic across the same period.

Shinnie, however, inisists that Aberdeen players do not reserve extra fire for matches against any particular club as he addressed Boyd’s claims.

"I think the manager would be able to get us up for any game, especially after that," the Dons skipper told Sky Sports.

"As players, if you don't want to make amends for a defeat like that, then you're in the wrong sport. So we're all looking forward to the game on Sunday. It wouldn't matter who it was, we'd be right up for the game."

On the intense nature of the games against Rangers, Shinnie added: "They are good. I love them. Big games is why you are at club like Aberdeen. The stadium will be packed and noisy and that comes with an expectation for the team to do well. You've got to thrive on that and bring your own personality and quality into the games.

"I wouldn't say it's an easier game [than facing Celtic]. These games are always tough and Rangers are in very good form under a new manager. We know it will be a very hard game for us, but we also know if we play to our capabilities at home with the crowd behind us we're capable of winning the game."