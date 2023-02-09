Gothenburg Greats to be honoured as Aberdeen confirm plans to mark 40th anniversary of Cup Winners Cup win

Aberdeen will mark the 40th anniversary of their European Cup Winners' Cup win with a weekend of celebrations in May that will see the club’s greatest ever achievement honoured by the city council.

The 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the 1983 final will be commemorated at a special event on Friday, May 12, where both the club and the players who featured in that famous night in Gothenburg will be presented with the Freedom of the City by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen.

The ticketed event will take place on the Pittodrie pitch, with fans able to watch on a large screen from the Richard Donald Stand, and will feature player interviews, historic footage and untold stories from the historic triumph. The legendary manager of that side - Sir Alex Ferguson - previously received the Freedom of the City in 1999 with the remaining Gothenburg Greats now set to receive the top civic honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations will kick-off with a gala dinner on Thursday, May 11, exactly 40 years to the day since the historic triumph. The festivities will culminate with a homecoming game at Pittodrie on either Saturday, May 13, or Sunday, May 14, which the Gothenburg Greats will attend as guests of honour. The SPFL has confirmed Aberdeen will have a home fixture that weekend, with timings and opposition set to be confirmed later this season once the post-split fixtures are confirmed.

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller celebrates with the rest of the team after winning the European Cup Winners Cup following a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983.

Dave Cormack, Aberdeen chairman, said: “Being awarded the Freedom of the City is a tremendous honour for the club and befitting of our greatest-ever team. The Gothenburg Greats have long been assured of their position as legends at the Club and in the city but this special tribute further underlines their place in our history.

“To beat Real Madrid in a European final is an achievement that has only become increasingly impressive over the course of time. Winning the Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983 was inspirational for the club and city; something that we should remember and cherish.

“This weekend of celebrations will allow our supporters to share in recognising these players and in celebrating with them.”

Willie Miller, who skippered the team at the Ullevi Stadium, said: “It is difficult to believe that four decades have passed since that night in Gothenburg. We were all incredibly fortunate to be part of such great team and are honoured and humbled, in equal measure, by the celebratory events to commemorate our success being laid on by both the Club and the City.

“It will be an emotional weekend where we can reflect on what we achieved and mark what is still one of the best nights of our lives.”

Aberdeen Lord Provost Dr David Cameron added: “I very much look forward to presenting the Club and the Gothenburg Greats with the Freedom on the City. The Club, with its rich history, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup team, with their giant-beating performances, have long been an inspiration for the whole city.