Gordon McQueen: Former Scotland, Leeds United and St Mirren defender dies age 70 as family pay tribute

During this career the popular figure played for St Mirren, Leeds United and Manchester United before going on to manage Airdrieonians. He would continue coaching after his spell with the diamonds and became a regular pundit on Sky Sports. He won 30 Scotland caps.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” a statement issued on behalf of the McQueen family said. “We hope that as well as creating many great football memories for club and his country, he will be remembered for the love, laughter and bravery that characterised his career and his family life – not least during his recent battles with ill health.

“Our house was always a buzz of friends, family and football and this constant support sustained him as he fought bravely against the cruel impact of dementia. The disease may have taken him too soon and while we struggle to comprehend life without him, we celebrate a man who lived life to the full: the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the heart and soul of every dressing room, the most fun dad, husband and grandfather we could ever have wished for.

“The family would like to express our huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Herriot Hospice Homecare for their outstanding care; the utterly incredible Marie Curie team who were there with us all until the end; and Head for Change for the emotional support and respite care.

“Finally, to our wonderful friends and family who are a constant source of support we send our utmost love and gratitude. You will remain in our hearts always, Yvonne, Hayley, Anna, Eddie, Rudi, Etta and Ayla.”

Success in England

McQueen’s 30 caps for Scotland between 1974 and 1981, scoring five goals and captaining his country on one occasion. He was selected for the World Cup squad for the tournament in Argentina in 1978.

Gordon McQueen was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2012. Picture: SNS

It was perhaps his time at Elland Road where he was most successful after a five-figure move from St Mirren. It was there he formed a formidable partnership with Norman Hunter in the centre of defence, helping Don Revie’s win the First Division title in 1974 before playing a key role in the run to the European Cup final a year later. However, he was missed in the final loss to Bayern Munich following a sending off in the semi-final against Barcelona. He also featured in the 1973 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against AC Milan. He was twice voted the club’s Player of the Year.

After nearly six seasons at Leeds he moved on to Manchester United, noting 99 per cent of players want to play for the club “and the rest are liars”. He would stay for seven seasons winning the FA Cup in 1983.