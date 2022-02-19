Aberdeen are due to take on the Steelmen at 3pm today in the cinch Premiership, but following heavy rainfall and cold temperatures across the country, Motherwell have called a pitch inspection for 10am to determine whether the match can go ahead.

A statement from Motherwell read: “Our match with Aberdeen is subject to a pitch inspection at 10am.

“We have requested this early inspection as a precaution to ensure supporters do not travel unnecessarily, should the game be postponed.”

A pitch inspection will be held at Fir Park this morning.

Motherwell and Aberdeen played last weekend in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at Fir Park, with the hosts prevailing 2-1.

Aberdeen sacked Stephen Glass as manager the following day, but moved swiftly to replace him with Goodwin.