Stephen Glass vows to fight on at Aberdeen but admits 'time will tell' as fans vent fury in front of watching Dave Cormack

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at full time after the Scottish Cup defeat at Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat to Motherwell seems especially wounding. Not only does it confirm another trophyless season for Aberdeen but it also took place in front of chairman Dave Cormack.

The United States-based owner watched as the visiting players and Glass were forced to run a gauntlet at the end after Aberdeen threw away an early lead. Only goalscorer Christian Ramirez was spared abuse. Goals from Kevin van Veen and Connor Shields put Motherwell into the last eight and left Aberdeen looking into the abyss. Glass is determined to carry on.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If I didn’t think it was working, I would walk away,” he said. “But I think you can see the fight in the team at times. I think they’ve got enough. Any time this club has done well there’s been a level of stability. If instability is the answer we know what will happen..."

Asked about Cormack’s presence, he replied: “I haven’t spoken to him, I was in with the players. Time will tell. We’ve a game on Tuesday night (v St Johnstone) and I need to protect the players. There’ll be a lot of flak flying about, most of it in my direction, I’ll protect the players and we’ll try and win on Tuesday.

"I'm fully aware of the pressures at the club. I came into the club as a full-timer at 16. There was pressure to get in a team that was fighting relegation and I managed to help them stave that off. We won a cup and since I left there’s only been one trophy came back.

"Nobody needs to tell me how big the club is, nobody needs to tell me how to get out of sticky situations. This club’s seen what happens when you chop and change managers every couple of years like they did when I was playing – you end up where you shouldn’t be.

"I think I’ve got the backing of the board, I’ve certainly got the backing of the players, but you’re asking the question for a reason.”