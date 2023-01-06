Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58, the Italian Football Federation has announced.

The former Chelsea, Juventus and Italy striker had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Vialli was first diagnosed in 2017 before revealing he had been given the all-clear in 2020. However, his cancer returned a year later and, last month, he stepped away from his role as delegation chief for the Italian national team.

It was reported before Christmas that his 87-year-old mother Maria Teresa and brother Nino had travelled to be with Vialli in a London hospital.

Vialli scored 16 goals in 59 caps for Italy and won the Champions League with Juventus before moving to Chelsea in 1996, lifting the FA Cup under Ruud Gullit in his first season before becoming the first Italian to manage in the Premier League when he took over as player-manager the following year.

He led the club to a trophy double in his first season in charge, lifting both the League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners Cup in 1998. An FA Cup victory followed in 2000 but he was sacked the following season after a disappointing start. He then had a brief spell in charge of Watford before moving into a role as a TV commentator with Sky Italia.

Vialli’s playing career also two included Serie A titles with Sampdoria (1991) and Juventus (1995), as well as a UEFA Cup success with the latter. He was also a four-time Coppa Italia winner, while his £12.5million transfer from Sampdoria to Juventus in 1992 was a world record fee at the time.

His one and only appearance on Scottish soil came at Ibrox in 1995 when he was part of the Juventus side that beat Rangers 4-0 in a Champions League fixture.

Rangers midfielder Ian Ferguson (left) is challenged by Juventus captain Gianluca Vialli during a Champions League fixture at Ibrox in 1995.

The Italian Football Federation said all matches under its jurisdiction this weekend will be preceded by a minute’s silence in honour of Vialli.

The Federation’s president Gabriele Gravina said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened – I hoped until the last that he could perform another miracle, yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten.

“Gianluca was a wonderful person and leaves an unfillable void, in the national team and in all those who appreciated his extraordinary human qualities.”

Chelsea tweeted: “You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli.”

Graeme Souness played alongside Vialli at Sampdoria and paid tribute to him on Sky Sports.

A visibly emotional Souness said: “I can’t tell you how good a guy he was. Forget football, he was just a gorgeous soul. He was just a truly nice human being.

“He was just fabulous to be around. He was such a fun-loving guy, full of mischief, wonderful footballer and a warm human being.

