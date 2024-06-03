Germany stutter at home against Ukraine ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Scotland

Nagelsmann’s team dominate but can’t find a way past Trubin and Co

Germany warmed up for their Euro 2024 opener against with a 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Nuremberg.

The host nation, who take on the Scots in Munich a week on Friday, were warm favourites to claim victory over their visitors at the Max-Morlock-Stadion and despite dominating much of the match, they could not find a way through. Germany peppered the Ukrainian goal with 24 shots but found goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin and his defenders in excellent form, with the Germans having to settle for a stalemate.

Nagelsmann lined his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation and was without players such as Real Madrid duo Toni Kroos and Antonio Rudiger, who have been given the week off after winning the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Arsenal hitman Kai Havertz led the line, while Manuel Neuer started in goal ahead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Germany have one more warm-up match when they take on Greece in Moenchengladbach on Friday night.

The two other teams alongside Scotland and Germany in Group A are in action on Tuesday evening. Switzerland are still to cut their squad down to 26 players and their match against Estonia in Luzern will give Murat Yakin another chance to cast his eye over several players, while Hungary – who have already locked in their squad under Marco Rossi – are in Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland.