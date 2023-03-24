All Sections
Garang Kuol scores first Australia goal as Hearts, Dundee United and ex-Hibs players star in win over Ecuador

Hearts youngster Garang Kuol scored his first goal for Australia in a 3-1 friendly win over Ecuador on Friday.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:31 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:50 GMT
The 18-year-old, currently on loan from Newcastle United, stepped off the bench to grab the killer third goal, netting from close range just six minutes after his 78th minute introduction to become the fourth youngest player to score for his country.

Former Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine was also on target, scoring the Socceroos’ opener on 12 minutes before Felix Torres levelled for the South Americans 11 minutes later. Awer Mabil put Australia back in front just after the half hour before his replacement Kuol sealed an impressive win six minutes from time.

In total, ten SPFL players past or present were involved at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney with Hearts' Kye Rowles, St Mirren's Keanu Baccus and Dundee United's Aziz Behich, who provided the low cross for Kuol to knock home, all named in the Australia starting 11.

Former Dundee United defender Harry Souttar also started but current Hearts duo Nathanial Atkinson and Cammy Devlin, and former Rangers and Hibs striker Jason Cummings, were unused subs.

Manchester City youngster and former Ross County loanee Alex Robertson - who is eligible for Scotland - was also handed his debut late on. Australia take on Ecuador again in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Hearts' Garang Kuol celebrates his first goal for Australia during the 3-1 win over Ecuador in Sydney on Friday. Photo by Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Shutterstock
