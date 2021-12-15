Funso Ojo: Aberdeen pledge 'full support' as midfielder charged with alleged assault on fan

Aberdeen's Funso Ojo has been charged with allegedly assaulting a supporter. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The alleged incident involves a corporate hospitality guest who gained access to a restricted area of the stadium after the match on November 20.

Aberdeen have pledged their "full support" to the 30-year-old Belgian.

A Dons statement read: "The club is aware of the latest developments regarding an incident involving our player, Funso Ojo, and a corporate hospitality guest who gained unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday November 20.

"Frustratingly, we are not able to provide any further detail on the incident as this is now a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

"The club is, however, offering its full support to Funso, who has fallen victim to circumstances not of his making."

Ojo was sent off in the first half of the same match at Tannadice for a separate incident involving a supporter when the midfielder's momentum took him into the advertising boards at the front of the Eddie Thompson Stand.

Aberdeen failed in a bid to have the red card overturned due to Fifa rules stating that bookings can only be rescinded for cases of mistaken identity or simulation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a minor assault which took place inside Tannadice Park, Dundee, around 5pm on Saturday November 20 2021.

"He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal."