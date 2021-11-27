Ross County celebrate making it 1-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Dundee United.

But Courts admitted County deserved their point after his team struggled to get control of the game.

Louis Appere gave United the lead in the 49th minute at Dingwall and the visitors looked set to jump above Celtic and move three points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers when Harry Clarke picked up a second yellow card in the 75th minute.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, County scrambled home a last-gasp leveller with Jack Baldwin credited with the goal.

Courts said: "I'm just frustrated we couldn't see it through. We've had a few 1-0 victories this year and normally the players can see it through, but it is always precarious. We saw that today.

"We have an over-riding objective which is to hang on to the teams at the very top for as long as possible.

"We're frustrated to pass up the opportunity to move joint second but, by the same token, looking at the game from first minute to last, a draw was probably fair.

"Our attitude and application was pretty evident, but we lacked a bit of control and composure.

"So even when they went down to 10 men, because we didn't have that real control, it was almost negligible."

County boss Malky Mackay felt his team were eventually rewarded for their attacking approach.

"I felt a point was the least we deserved," Mackay said. "A neutral here would have seen a team that went at it from the first whistle.

"After playing Wednesday night, I said to them to make sure they gave a good account of themselves at the start of the game - start well, because Dundee United would be fresh.

"And I thought we were great in the first half. We had three chances where we should have scored.

"We looked as if we were the team that wanted to attack and win the game and I asked them to go out and do the same in the second half. But we gave a slack goal away in the first few minutes.

"After that, it looked like there was only one team wanting to add to the scoring. We probed and we pressed.

"Before the sending off, we had various chances and obviously then that happens.