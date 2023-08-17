Frankie McAvoy's gushes with praise after Hearts win as Aidan Denholm exit situation addressed after impressive return

Manager Frankie McAvoy hailed the character of his Hearts team as they battled back from adversity to defeat Rosenborg in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Frankie McAvoy and the rest of the Hearts management team celebrate the win over Rosenborg.

Trailing 2-1 from last week’s first leg in Trondheim, the Jambos got off to the worst possible start in front of a packed and expectant Tynecastle when Isak Thorvaldsson put the Norwegians ahead. However, a goal seven minutes later from Lawrence Shankland and a second-half double from midfielder Cammy Devlin secured a 3-1 victory on the night and a 4-3 aggregate scoreline. They will now take on Greek outfit PAOK in the play-off round.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions at the side of the pitch,” said McAvoy. “We lose an early goal, which wasn’t ideal if I’m honest with you, and we looked a little tentative at the beginning, I don’t know if the occasion got to some of us. But character sums up the team. We came back, 3-1 down on aggregate, to win 4-3 on the night and the players deserve immense credit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAvoy also praised the part the crowd played, with a raucous atmosphere spurring them on. “The support drove us on, it was a special occasion,” continued McAvoy. “Tynecastle under the lights is difficult and daunting for anyone. The Ultras behind the goal really make it a big occasion in Scottish football and it is great to see because the fans really make it here. I can't speak it highly enough of them. They drove us on and that's fantastic. Everyone talks about cliches of a 12th man, they were that tonight.

"They’re a good team, you saw that tonight. They had more of the ball than they did last week and they were more in our faces. So over the piece I am delighted for everyone connected with Hearts that we’re through to the next round.”

While everyone in maroon put in an impressive performance, two-goal hero Devlin was given a strong appraisal from McAvoy. The Australian is not known for his goalscoring exploits, having only scored three in his previous two seasons, but his two strikes were so crucial for Hearts - even if the winner was deflected.

“I need to see the goal back, it did look as though it hit their boy,” McAvoy said. “But the good thing is he’s getting forward and into the box, which is one of the things we have asked him to do. Sometimes you need a bit of fortune to go your way to get results. But I also think you have to earn that. I’m delighted for Cammy.”

While Devlin grabbed the headlines, there was also a composed performance for his midfield sidekick from 19-year-old Aidan Denholm, who was making his first start for the club. The teenager was told he could leave the club during the summer but has now forced his way into the first-team picture under the new management,