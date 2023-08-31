Frankie McAvoy admits Hearts may make management change following European exit

Frankie McAvoy gives instructions during Hearts' 4-0 defeat by PAOK in Thessaloniki.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Edinburgh in their Europa Conference League play-off to their Greek opponents, Hearts were outclassed 4-0 at Toumba Stadium and lost 6-1 on aggregate. The defeat, however, could spark a change in the coaching hierarchy at the club. Following the departure of Robbie Neilson has manager in April, Steven Naismith was caretaker until the end of the 2022/23 season. However, McAvoy was given the head coach position in June, with Naismith named as technical director as he does not hold the required UEFA Pro Licence to manage in UEFA matches. But with Hearts now free of continental commitments, they may make changes once again.

“It’s a good question, but that’s not for me to answer, it will be down to the people above me,” said McAvoy on the chances of Naismith being promoted back to head coach. “There’s the possibility that could happen, but that’s obviously down to the powers above me.”

