Former St Mirren boss Jack Ross sacked as manager of Sunderland

Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties as manager of Sunderland, the League One club have announced.

The former St Mirren manager was hired during the summer of 2018 with the goal of getting the Black Cats back into the second tier of English football.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Though they competed for promotion for most of the campaign they ultimately fell short, losing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic in the play-off final despite taking an early lead.

Ross kept his job over the summer but pressure increased on the Scot after a sub-par start to the new league season.

A 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City this past weekend left Sunderland sixth in the League One table, eight points from the top.

The board made the decision to make a change at manager, with ex-Queen of the South boss James Fowler taking temporary charge as they seek a replacement.

Jack Ross led St Mirren to promotion.

Chairman Stewart Donald said in a club statement: "This is a decision that has been made with a heavy heart. When we arrived at the club 18 months ago, we appointed Jack because we felt that he was the right man to take Sunderland forward over a number of years.

“Jack has worked extremely hard, and has helped us achieve stability at the club, and I sincerely thank him for his efforts. I hope and believe that he will go on to have a successful career in management.”

