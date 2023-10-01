All Sections
Former St Mirren and Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65

Former St Mirren and Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall, who had been battling stage two lung cancer, has died aged 65.
By Martin Jaminoz
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Frank McDougall played for Aberdeen and St Mirren during his career.
Frank McDougall played for Aberdeen and St Mirren during his career.

McDougall joined St Mirren from Clydebank in June 1979 in a £150,000 move that broke the Scottish transfer record at the time. During his five-year stint with the Paisley club, he scored 64 goals in 169 appearances.

Describing him as “one of the best forwards in Scottish football during the 1980s”, St Mirren paid their respects in a statement on Sunday morning. “St Mirren Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Frank McDougall,” it read. “The thoughts of everyone at St Mirren are with Frank’s loved ones at this sad time.”

Sir Alex Ferguson moved to take McDougall from St Mirren to Aberdeen in 1984 and he scored 44 goals in just two seasons at Pittodrie, helping the Dons win all three domestic trophies, including their last league title in 1985. McDougall, who was forced into retirement by a back injury aged 29, was inducted to the Dons’ hall of fame last year.

Aberdeen – who pledged to post a fuller tribute to “one of our greatest-ever players” later – said in a statement: “Aberdeen Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Frank McDougall this morning. Frank was an AFC legend as during his two seasons for the Dons, between 1984 and 1986, he scored an incredible 44 goals and won all three domestic medals. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at his very sad time.”

