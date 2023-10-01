Former St Mirren and Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall, who had been battling stage two lung cancer, has died aged 65.

McDougall joined St Mirren from Clydebank in June 1979 in a £150,000 move that broke the Scottish transfer record at the time. During his five-year stint with the Paisley club, he scored 64 goals in 169 appearances.

Describing him as “one of the best forwards in Scottish football during the 1980s”, St Mirren paid their respects in a statement on Sunday morning. “St Mirren Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Frank McDougall,” it read. “The thoughts of everyone at St Mirren are with Frank’s loved ones at this sad time.”

Sir Alex Ferguson moved to take McDougall from St Mirren to Aberdeen in 1984 and he scored 44 goals in just two seasons at Pittodrie, helping the Dons win all three domestic trophies, including their last league title in 1985. McDougall, who was forced into retirement by a back injury aged 29, was inducted to the Dons’ hall of fame last year.