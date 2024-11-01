Former SPFL goalkeeper scores bizarre own goal as Chris Sutton slams 'nightmare' moment in FA Cup shock
Former Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell had a “nightmare” in the FA Cup as the Welsh stopper scored a bizarre own goal to send Huddersfield Town crashing out of the competition at the hands of non-league Tamworth.
Maxwell, who spent an ill-fated season on loan at the Easter Road club from Preston North End in the 2019/20 campaign, punched a long throw from Tom Tonks into his own net on 44 minutes as the League One side were humbled 1-0 by the Lambs, who currently play in the National League.
Huddersfield were in the English Premier League six years ago, but have fallen down to the third tier of English football, where they currently sit seventh.
Their manager Michael Duff decided to rest his usual No 1 keeper Jacob Chapman for the tie at The Lamb Ground in Staffordshire, with Maxwell coming in for a rare start. The 34-year-old had little to do, but was caught out when Tonks - known in English non-league football for his spin-laden long throw - sent a delivery into the penalty box that Maxwell failed to deal with, punching it behind himself and into the net under pressure from opposition players.
“Chris Maxwell had a nightmare,” said pundit Chris Sutton for the BBC, who were covering the match live on TV. “He wasn’t strong enough. He just doesn't deal with it in the Huddersfield goal. He ends up punching it into his own net. It’s an incredible evening. Who gave them [Tamworth] a chance?”
During his time at Hibs, Maxwell - signed by Paul Heckingbottom - played 17 games in total, sharing goalkeeping duties with Ofir Marciano before the season was curtailed early by the coronavirus outbreak.
The throw-in for the goal travelled 32 yards in the air and Tonks said: "I've always had it, since primary school, God blessed me with it. I don't work on it. We just want another good draw in the next round, hopefully at home."
Tamworth manager Andy Peaks said: "I was never content until it was finished but I thought we managed the game really well. We felt when we got the ball we had to keep it but it was more about keeping a good shape and not rushing things.
"I've built an environment where people want to be here and it creates a real bond, most games are decided in the penalty boxes and we got blocks in and were first to things."
