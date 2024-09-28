The Paraguayan was a runner-up in Scottish Cup with Dees

Dundee have paid tribute to former striker Fabian Caballero after he passed away at the age of 46.

The Paraguayan, who played for the Dens Park side between 2000 and 2005, is reported to have collapsed during a futsal match in his homeland.

Caballero played for Cerro Porteno, Serro Portino, Atletico Tembetary, Sol de America and Tacuary in South America and also had a brief spell at Arsenal, playing once for the Gunners. He picked up a Scottish Cup runners-up medal when at Dundee in 2003.

Caballero was a cult hero among the Dundee support and returned last November to play in Cammy Kerr’s testimonial. Dundee plan to pay tribute to Caballero ahead of this afternoon’s Premiership match against Aberdeen at Dens Park.

Fabian Caballero played for Dundee between 2000 and 2005. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

In a statement posted on social media, Dundee wrote: “All at Dundee Football Club are extremely shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the passing of former Dundee player Fabián Caballero.

“Fabian passed away at the age of 46 and will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee Football Club. Fabián signed for The Dee in July 2000 and became a fan’s favourite amongst the Dundee supporters.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Fabián’s family at this very sad time.