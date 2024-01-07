Scotland's Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring an injury-time equaliser in Georgia in November. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry has backed calls for Lawrence Shankland to be included in the squad for the European Championship finals in Germany this summer.

Head coach Steve Clarke is currently weighing up his striking options for the tournament which Scotland kick off against the host nation on Friday, June 13 in a group also containing Switzerland and Hungary.

Hearts captain Shankland only earned a late call-up for the most recent internationals in November after Che Adams pulled out due to injury. The 28-year-old responded by coming off the bench to score an injury-time equaliser that secured a 2-2 draw in Georgia and it would be a major surprise if the Tynecastle talisman is not selected for the warm-up matches against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in March.

Clarke will need to trim his final Euro 2024 squad down to 23 players but Hendry, who wore the Scotland armband at Euro 1996 and World Cup 1998, believes Shankland's goalscoring record – which stands at 19 for club and country so far this season – cannot be overlooked and could be crucial towards reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

"It's a big ask [to get through the groups]," Hendry said. "The one thing is the striker and where the goals are coming from. We're quite blessed in central midfield with McGinn and McTominay and a few others but what we really need is a striker. There is one striker at this minute scoring goals in Shankland, but whether he makes the trip or not will be interesting. You've got to have somebody in the squad who's actually physically scoring goals at a respectable level, so for me – he's in the Premiership, he's scoring goals, he's going to possibly be sold in the summer, it's all there for him at this moment."

Shankland has been linked with Rangers or a possible move to England while Hearts are keen to keep their top scorer, who has 18 months left on his contract, at Tynecastle. Hendry believes he would thrive in the English Championship but reckons his Hearts form should be enough to justify his Scotland inclusion.