Former Scotland and Hearts manager reveals he is undergoing treatment for cancer

Former Scotland manager George Burley has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 68-year-old, who won 11 caps for Scotland and managed his country between 2008-09, revealed he is undergoing treatment for the disease in a statement released by Ipswich Town, where he is considered a club legend.

Burley represented Ipswich in 500 matches as a player and 413 as a manager, more than anyone else in the club’s history. The former defender helped Town win both the 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup under Sir Bobby Robson. As manager, he guided Ipswich back into the top flight with victory in the 2000 Championship play-off final at Wembley and his side went on to finish fifth in the Premier League, qualifying for Europe.

Burley also had a short but successful stint as Hearts manager in 2005, taking the club to the top of the Scottish Premiership before resigning due to irreconcilable differences with the board. In a statement released by Ipswich, Burley said: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease. It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now. In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League.”

Burley added: “We are grateful to the club for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, whose own side won promotion back to the top flight last season to end a 22-year absence, added his support to former Derby, Crystal Palace and Southampton boss Burley.

“This club has had some brilliant managers and George is right up there as one of the very best,” McKenna said. “It has been a pleasure to get to know George since I arrived at Ipswich. He is a positive and optimistic character, and I know he will also take that attitude into the battle he now faces. We are all right behind him.”

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton added: “Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family. It is always great to see him here in the directors’ box on a matchday and we will do everything we can to support one of our all-time greats, uniquely as both player and manager.”