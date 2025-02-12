Former Scotland and Hearts coach appointed assistant manager of top 10 world ranked nation
A former Scotland coach has landed a new international role less than five months after quitting Steve Clarke's backroom team.
Austin MacPhee stepped down from his position as Scotland's set piece coach in September last year due to a combination of family illness and his club commitments with Aston Villa.
MacPhee has been set-piece coach at Villa Park since 2021, when he was appointed by Dean Smith. He has continued working under Steven Gerrard and present manager Unai Emery.
The 45-year-old former Hearts interim manager had been involved with the Scotland set-up since shortly after Euro 2020, when he was head hunted by Clarke. As well as his Villa duties, MacPhee was working with Northern Ireland at the time, having been appointed by Michael O'Neill.
MacPhee was a vital member of the Scotland backroom staff during a period when the national side qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare and secured promotion to League A of the Nations League for the first time.
The Fifer has now landed a new role as the assistant coach of Portugal, working under head coach Roberto Martinez, which he will combine with his current position at Villa. He has been appointed as a replacement for Anthony Barry, who recently joined England as Thomas Tuchel’s assistant.
The Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed MacPhee will continue working for Villa and only link up with Martinez’s national team during international breaks. He begins his role when Portugal face Denmark in next month’s Nations League quarter-finals and could face Scotland in World Cup qualification with the loser of that tie set to join Clarke’s side in Group C alongside Greece and Belarus..
Portugal are currently ranked sixth in the Fifa world rankings.
