Former Rangers winger slams Scotland ahead of Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia

Former Rangers winger Andrei Kanchelskis has called Steve Clarke's side "the weakest Scotland I can remember in my lifetime", ahead of the European Championship qualifier between the Scots and Russia next month.

The Russian, who spent four years at Ibrox between 1998 and 2002, is certain that the hosts will have no trouble dispatching a beleaguered Scotland side who currently sit second bottom in the group.

As reported in The Sun, he said: "I have no doubt Russia will win and that should be enough to take us to Euro 2020. Scotland are very weak. In fact, it's the weakest Scotland I can remember in my lifetime.

"They have some good individual players, but morale is low.

"Russia has absolutely nothing to be afraid of against Scotland. The truth is Scotland should be very afraid of us.

"Because there is such a gap between the sides, perhaps we should use the game to look at a few youngsters too. It won't do them any harm.

"I expect Scotland to at least fight and battle because it's in their blood because I can't see it being any kind of competitive game."

Kanchelskis, who now manages in Uzbekistan, feels the standard of the Scottish Premiership has had an impact on the national team.

He said: "The Scottish Premier League is a good indicator of the country. If the level of the league does not improve...the national team won't improve.

"They used to have two good clubs - Rangers and Celtic - who were in the Champions League. Now they have none.

"Clubs can't afford the same level of player. During my time, we had players of the calibre of Giovanni van Bronkhorst, Fernando Ricksen, Frank de Boer, Ronald de Boer and Lorenzo Amoruso. Now there is no one like that.

"Celtic have no competitors . Previously, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts competed with them and it was at least interesting. Not any more. And that's had an impact on the national team."