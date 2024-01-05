Former Rangers boss Michael Beale in eye of Sunderland-Newcastle FA Cup storm after bar-gate

The FA Cup may not be quite what it was, but there is still a certain element of excitement for when third round Saturday comes along.

While four ties have already been played – and hopefully the worst of them has come after Crystal Palace’s bore 0-0 draw with Everton on Thursday – we have 19 to get stuck into today and there’s no doubt of the most alluring match: Sunderland v Newcastle. The Tyne-Wear derby has not been an FA Cup fixture since 1956 and so eagerly-anticipated is this match in the north-east of England, it did not need an extra dollop of spice. The home side, however, have added a whole jar of chili powder.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some inexplicable reason, Sunderland approved the signage for a Newcastle-themed decoration of a bar at the Stadium of Light last month for this derby. It is understood the Magpies were invited to submit designs for the Black Cats Bar, which will provide corporate hospitality for travelling fans, in December and that they were signed off by a senior member of staff at the Wearside club.

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale is now in charge of Sunderland.

The move was likely intended to lessen the potential for the area, which normally carries Sunderland’s livery, to be damaged by rival supporters, but Black Cats fans reacted furiously on Thursday when images of banners proclaiming the messages “Keep the Black and White Flying High” and “We are United” emerged on social media. Sunderland’s motto “Ha’way the lads” in red had also been replaced with the Geordie spelling “Howay” in black. Sunderland swiftly apologised for “a serious error in judgment” and announced an immediate review, and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said he was “disgusted and hurt” by the “inappropriate signs”, which have since been removed.

There was already disquiet on the banks of the Wear after the hosts confirmed that Newcastle’s 6,000 allocation would be housed in both tiers of the North Stand, meaning some season ticket holders would have to relocate, but Magpies boss Eddie Howe played down suggestions that his club’s fans had been handed a head-start. Howe said: “No, I don’t feel that. Look, these things can happen, it’s up to Sunderland what they do with their stadium. It’s nothing to do with us.”

Sunderland reside in the Championship and are managed by ex-Rangers boss Michael Beale. Hopes had been high among their faithful that Newcastle, struggling for form in the Premier League, could be ripe for a surprise result in the first meeting between the two in eight years. But it is bar-gate that has dominated. Beale – who has been linked with one of his Rangers players in Sam Lammers – has told his players to remind themselves that they are pushing for promotion and try to take the emotion out of the occasion.

“We’ve got to be the best version of ourselves and trust the work we’ve been doing,” Beale told a pre-match press conference. “There’s a reason why we’re riding high in the Championship, there’s a reason why we’ve had the good results the team has had over the last couple of months, so there’s a lot of good work going on. Take the emotion out of it as much as you can and play the game that’s in front of you. We’ve got young players in our squad that I think are showing up really well at the moment. This is a great opportunity for them to go and show up against a team who may not have had perfect results of late, but let’s not fool ourselves, this Newcastle squad is a good one.”

Holders Manchester City kick off their defence of the FA Cup on Sunday against Huddersfield.

The lunchtime kick-off is likely to dilute the passion. The match is live on STV and starts at 12.45pm and later on in the north-east when Aston Villa travel to Middlesbrough, live on BBC One at 5.30pm. John McGinn and Co are flying high in the Premier League but will need to be on guard against Michael Carrick’s Boro. "You’ve got to have the belief and the confidence that you can perform and perform well and you’re capable of winning the game,” said Carrick. “That’s the start; you have to believe it. If you don’t believe it, then you haven’t got a chance. It’s a great opportunity. For the players to test themselves and have a game like that, it’s brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Hopefully they’ll thrive and they’ll take the game to another level again and use the experience to become better players and a better team.”

The lowest-ranked team in the draw are Maidstone United of National League South and they will be looking to do a number of League One side Stevenage, managed by Glaswegian Steve Evans, this afternoon. Matches that look most likely for a shock include Gillingham against EPL strugglers Sheffield United and Bournemouth away at QPR, while Chelsea will look to avoid embarrassment when they host Preston in one of the evening matches.

The FA Cup is spliced and diced so much now that there are nearly as many games tomorrow as there are today. Arsenal v Liverpool is the 4.30pm game on the Beeb and while both managers might shake things up in terms of team selections, these are two of teams fighting for the Premier League title and it should be tasty. Holders Manchester City have an altogether easier prospect, at home to Huddersfield Town, although their star striker Erling Haaland will not be back, still sidelined by a foot injury. “For Erling, it’s a bit better,” said Guardiola. “He has done two training sessions and he feels good. They are improving. I don’t know for Sunday, I don’t know for Newcastle (their next league game), but for the rest (of the games) they will be ready.”

