Former Hearts player facing months out after rupturing ACL against Celtic

Ross County will be without one of their more experienced players for the rest of the season after midfielder Ross Callachan announced that he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the 2-0 defeat by Celtic on Sunday.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST
Ross Callachan suffered the injury during Ross County's 2-0 defeat by Celtic.
Ross Callachan suffered the injury during Ross County's 2-0 defeat by Celtic.

The 29-year-old former Hearts, Hamilton and Raith player appeared in 84th minute of the match against the cinch Premiership leaders, but he had to come off before full time after picking up the injury while on an attack. Callachan announced on Instagram on Thursday afternoon that he has suffered campaign-ending damage to his knee. He is not expected to be fit again until well into next season.

“Gutted to be posting this but in Sunday’s game I ruptured my acl,” Callachan said. “This will be a lengthy recovery/rehab process but I’ll do everything in my power to be back playing and enjoying football again.”

The news comes as a big blow to County, who are just two points ahead of bottom-placed Dundee United in the battle to stay in the Premiership.

