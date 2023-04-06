The 29-year-old former Hearts, Hamilton and Raith player appeared in 84th minute of the match against the cinch Premiership leaders, but he had to come off before full time after picking up the injury while on an attack. Callachan announced on Instagram on Thursday afternoon that he has suffered campaign-ending damage to his knee. He is not expected to be fit again until well into next season.
“Gutted to be posting this but in Sunday’s game I ruptured my acl,” Callachan said. “This will be a lengthy recovery/rehab process but I’ll do everything in my power to be back playing and enjoying football again.”
The news comes as a big blow to County, who are just two points ahead of bottom-placed Dundee United in the battle to stay in the Premiership.