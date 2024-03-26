Former Celtic striker misses crucial penalty as Georgia secure spot at Euro 2024
Georgia have made history after qualifying for Euro 2024 after overcoming Greece in their play-off encounter in Tblisi.
Willy Sagnol’s men will move into Group F alongside Turkey, Portugal and Czech Republic by virtue of defeating the Greeks on penalties following a 0-0 draw at the Boris Paichadze Arena in the Georgian capital. The hosts won the shoot-out 4-2, with former Celtic striker Giorgios Giakoumakis – who is in good form in the MLS over the United States with Atlanta United – missing the penalty that allowed Georgia to win it through Nika Kvekveskiri. Anastasios Bakasetas also missed for the visitors, while Georges Mikautadze failed for Georgia early in the shootout.
Georgia finished fourth in Scotland’s qualifying group but earned a play-off berth through their performance in the Nations League. They take their place at a major tournament for the first time since becoming an independent nation in 1991.
The defeat will come as a major blow to Euro 2004 winners Greece, who had been expected to progress past the Georgians.
