Willy Sagnol’s men will move into Group F alongside Turkey, Portugal and Czech Republic by virtue of defeating the Greeks on penalties following a 0-0 draw at the Boris Paichadze Arena in the Georgian capital. The hosts won the shoot-out 4-2, with former Celtic striker Giorgios Giakoumakis – who is in good form in the MLS over the United States with Atlanta United – missing the penalty that allowed Georgia to win it through Nika Kvekveskiri. Anastasios Bakasetas also missed for the visitors, while Georges Mikautadze failed for Georgia early in the shootout.