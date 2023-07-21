Former Celtic, Hibs and Sunderland ace Aiden McGeady lands player/technical manager role at Ayr

Aiden McGeady has joined Ayr United on a two-year contract.

The Republic of Ireland internationalist was a free agent following a largely injury-ravaged year at Easter Road and after Hibs manager Lee Johnson decided not to renew his contract, McGeady has joined the cinch Championship outfit on a two year deal.

Ayr manager Lee Bullen, who worked with McGeady back in 2016 when the 37-year-old was on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, hailed his arrival and revealed that he will also be given the role of technical manager. McGeady is undergoing coaching and sporting director qualifications and the Honest Men have created the role for the ex-Sunderland and Everton player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullen said: “First and foremost it’s great for us to bring a player of Aiden’s experience and quality to Ayr United. We wanted to add experience to our group and having worked with Aiden previously I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition to our changing room. In addition to playing, Aiden is looking at the transition into the next stage of his career and we are delighted to have him come on board as technical manager.