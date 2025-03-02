Club legend relieved of his duties

Shaun Maloney has been sacked by Wigan after two years in charge following a run of just one victory in eight matches.

The former Latics midfielder leaves the club 15th in Sky Bet League One – six points above the relegation zone – following Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Reading.

Wigan announced his departure on Sunday along with assistant manager Max Rogers.

Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has been sacked by Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Maloney spent four seasons as a player with Wigan from 2011 to 2015 and earned legendary status as part of the team that famously won the FA Cup in 2013.

He was appointed Wigan manager in January 2023 after a short-lived spell in charge of Hibs, who handed the former Celtic and Scotland playmaker his first head coach role in December 2021, only to sack him just four months later due to poor form.

Maloney is credited with bringing stability back to Wigan but has been unable to steer them back to the Championship after suffering relegation in 2023. He departs with a 36.5 win percentage.

A statement on the club website read: “It cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated.

“Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the Board felt that it was time for a change.

“The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the club to look forward to the future.

“As a Board of Directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max for their service, efforts and dedication to the club.”